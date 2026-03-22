On-and-off showers will continue overnight, but we’re really focused on the forecast for Monday.

Early Monday morning we’ll make the switch to a wet snow first across northern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire. As the morning progresses, that rain/snow line will slowly advance south to just south of the Mass Pike between 7-10 a.m. The farther south you are, the more you’ll stick with plain rain.

That initial batch of widespread rain and snow will exit by 11 a.m./noon but then we’re tracking a chance for some spottier snow showers into the early afternoon.

From overnight Sunday into early Monday afternoon, we could pick up between a coating up to 2 inches of snow.

We’re not done there!

Monday evening, Monday night and into early Tuesday morning, we’re tracking a chance for some additional accumulation in the form of snow squalls.

That could lead to an additional coating to 2 inches of snow.

Temperatures on Monday will stay in the 30s. At least we’ll be much quieter after Monday! Tuesday will feature brighter skies with a cold start in the 20s with afternoon highs into the low to mid 40s. Wednesday: cloudier, breezy, low 30s in the morning and low 50s in the afternoon. Thursday: isolated shower, 30s to mid 50s. Friday morning could feature a stray shower before brightening skies allowing a warm-up to the low 50s. This weekend will be dry but chilly in the 40s. Stay tuned!