The rest of your Tuesday will continue to be cold, but we’ve got quite the warm-up on tap for Wednesday. However, it’ll be short lived.

Late tonight there may be a few flakes or sprinkles out there, but most of us are looking dry.

Overnight lows will get to the 20s but wake-up temperatures will be closer to 30 degrees. Afternoon highs for most will reach the mid to upper 40s but over the Worcester hills, southwestern New Hampshire and southern Vermont it’ll be colder in the 30s. Snow will begin in the morning for western Mass. and southern Vermont and portions of southern New Hampshire. For most of us this will be rain beginning in the mid to late afternoon, but where it’s colder in the higher elevations we’ll see a bit of snow. The rain/snow line will cut right through Worcester County.

We dry out from the west to the east Wednesday evening and Wednesday night.

Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny with a low-end chance for a stray flurry. Lows will be in the low 30s with highs in the mid 30s, so it’ll be colder than Wednesday but still a whole lot warmer than our recently frigid-cold days.

Friday morning lows will start near 20 but we’ll have the wind return to create morning wind chills in the single digits and the teens again. Highs will reach the low 30s.

Saturday will feature a cold start in the teens with highs into the upper 30s. There will be more clouds around with a chance for an isolated snow shower. Snow chances are higher on Sunday with lows in the 20s and afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

The frigid cold and wind returns Monday. Morning temperatures drop to the teens, but with the wind that’ll feel like the single digits. In the afternoon, temperatures will only reach the mid 20s. But, again, factoring in that wind, it’ll only feel like the teens during the warmest part of the day. At least the sun will be out. It won’t be as windy Tuesday but it’ll still be bright and cold.

Stay tuned!