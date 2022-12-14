7Weather – It’s been a windy and chilly today as most of us stayed in the 30s. We’ll gain some clouds overnight and into tomorrow, but it’ll stay dry. Temperatures won’t be as cold tomorrow morning. The day will end in the 40s with clouds around. We’re tracking a storm that brings us rain, snow and wind by Friday.

The storm track right across New England will promote an east wind that promotes milder air off the ocean. (For snow lovers, you would want that storm track east of Nantucket). So that’s why we’re expecting a mainly rain event. It’ll be rain within the 495 corridor. It will be a snow/mix/rain event for areas west of 495. This will be great for ski country! As where you see areas shaded in white, this event will be mostly snow. We think for areas north and west of Fitchburg, to Keene and Jaffrey, there will plowable, accumulating snow. Friday night into Saturday, the tail-end changes back to light snow. There could be a coating to an inch for the suburbs outside of 495.

Here’s the timeline for the rain and snow. Rain and snow begins to move in after midnight Friday. Expect rain for the Friday AM and PM commutes for MetroWest. Friday night into Saturday, the tail-end changes back to snow for areas west of 495.

The storm will kick up the wind Friday. It’ll be more of a nuisance wind for most locations late morning into the evening. Along the coast and Berks, the wind will gust out of the E/NE 35-45 mph. Even though the wind will gust this high, power loss is not likely with this storm.

End of the week travel will be tough, as there are Winter Weather advisories and winter storm/warnings and watches in place. Great news for ski fans! Some areas of Northern New England could pick up around a foot of snow.