A Nor’easter will bring us rain, snow, sleet and wind tonight through tomorrow. The wintry weather will create slick travel for some. Strong wind could be damaging and cause isolated power outages. We’ll watch for the threat of coastal flooding around tomorrow morning’s high tide.

Here’s our expected snow/sleet totals through tomorrow.

As a secondary low develops and strengthens tonight, heavy rain will fall for most of us. There will be sleet for higher elevations and around the Mass/New Hampshire border. Overnight, the rain/snow line sags south. Snow will accumulate for the higher terrains. Some snow will fall early tomorrow morning outside of the higher elevations. Past sunrise, there will be snow and rain showers, but given the April sun angle and temperatures it won’t accumulate at that point.

Rainfall amounts will measure between 1.5 – 2.5.” The highest snowfall totals will be found across Northern New England.

Wind will be a concern especially for the coast and Worcester Hills. Gusts 45-55 mph could be enough to cause isolated to scattered tree damage leading to possible power outages. Trees could be more susceptible to damage given the saturated ground with recent rains and another couple inches on top of it. The wind will pick up tonight and be gusty out of the northeast into tomorrow morning. The strongest wind will be during that time. The wind will stay gusty by midday. It stays windy in the afternoon, with the wind out of the northwest by the evening.

The gusty northeast wind will coincide with tomorrow morning’s high tide around 8 am. The push of water with the wind will lead to minor to moderate flooding along the eastern shores. Shallow flooding of one to two feet of inundation on shore roads and low-lying areas is possible.

Temperatures range inland from the 30s to near 40 on Cape Cod and the Islands overnight. Temperatures will still vary from the 30s to 40s tomorrow.

An isolated shower is possible Friday. Then some showers at times this weekend. As of now, we’re drying out with more sun on Monday. That’s just in time for the solar eclipse!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black