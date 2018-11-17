Rain/Snow Mix Sunday Night

Sunday will be 10-15 degrees colder with highs in the middle and upper 30s. We will start the day with sunshine and then clouds increase throughout the day.

It will be a great day to do your Thanksgiving grocery shopping!

We will likely see a wintry mix Sunday night with snow showers possible as temperatures drop close to 32 degrees north and west of Boston.

The snow showers are expected to start after 10 PM on Sunday and will only last a few hours. There will be minor accumulations of snow with a coating to 1″ possible for the areas in white in the map above. Areas within the the green area could see a rain/snow mix initially but it quickly changes to rain.

Expect a few showers for the morning commute on Monday. On and off showers could continue into the early afternoon and then the rest of the day looks to be gloomy. Highs reach into the low 40s.

Another weak system moves in on Tuesday, possibly bringing in spotty showers. Most of the day will be cloudy and highs will remain below average in the upper 30s. Wednesday clears up with mostly sunny skies and it is chilly with temperatures struggling to make it into the upper 30s.

Bundle up on Thanksgiving Day, it will be cold! Highs will be about 30 degrees below average into the upper 20s. It will be colder around dinner time with temperatures in the teens.

It stays cold on Friday in the low 30s and skies will be mostly sunny.s.