A low pressure system is expected to pass just to the south of our area and will bring a chance for rain and snow Monday morning.

The precipitation starts around 3-4am Monday morning, with snow showers generally north of the Pike and rain south.

The wintry mix continues through about 10am, before conditions improve for the afternoon.

Any snow accumulation is expected to be concentrated to non-road surfaces and should be under 1″ in parts of Worcester and Middlesex counties.

Although some places outside of that area may see flakes fly, it’ll be difficult for any to actually stick due to warm ground temperatures.

On the rainy side of the storm system, rainfall amounts should total another 0.1″-0.5″.