Rain/Snow Showers Monday Morning

7Weather-The week starts with rain and snow showers. It will be a wet morning commute, with the possibility of slick spots well inland.

A low pressure system moves in overnight, bringing in light snow showers for northern Worcester County and parts of southern New Hampshire. The light snow start around 4-5 AM, and continues until 7-8 AM. In this time, these areas will get 1-3″ of snow. Back roads in Fitchburg and north could be slushy in the morning. Give yourself extra time for the morning commute.

Towns along and inside of I-495, and southeast Mass will see light rain in the morning. The showers continue through mid-day, and then it’s mainly dry. Highs reach into the low and mid 40s.

A system south of us could bring in a few afternoon showers Tuesday. Temperatures reach into the low 40s.

Wednesday is the pick of the week! It will be a little breezy at times, but it’s dry and sunny. Highs will be in the mid 40s.