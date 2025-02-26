Back in the 50s for a lot of us today! It’s been nice to feel the mild air for a bit. Overnight, showers move in. Despite, the mild temperatures today, some of us get some snow before a transition to rain.

There’s our weak system on radar and satellite below. It’s not going to make a big impact across southern New England through tomorrow. We’ll just need to watch for slick spots where snow falls. Early tomorrow morning, a coating to 1″ is likely outside of 495. The “higher” totals of 1-3″ will be found in far northern Worcester County, the highest elevations of the Berkshires and into parts of Vermont and southern New Hampshire. For most of us this is a rain event. I think most towns could pick up near .25″ of rain. through the end of day tomorrow.

Here’s the timing…

Showers move in past midnight. Initially, the temperature profile supports snow in Worcester County and north of Route 2. For the rest of us, this is a cold rain. The steadiest showers will continue for the morning commute. The rain/snow line will continue to lift north through the morning. Showers are still steady through lunch time. Through the afternoon, activity becomes more scattered. It will be a wet commute home. Showers finally taper tomorrow night.

Tomorrow’s highs will be in the mid/upper 40s north and west of the Mass Pike. For towns south, temperatures will be near 50°/low 50s.

It will be breezy again tomorrow. The strongest wind will be across the Cape, Islands and South Coast. Behind the system, the wind cranks up again on Friday. It will be out of the northwest ushering in some “cooler” air and a drop in high temperatures.

A clipper system moves in Friday night into Saturday. This one looks to again bring snow initially that transitions to rain showers Saturday morning.

Saturday is mild near 50° before a drop in temperatures near 30° Sunday and Monday.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black