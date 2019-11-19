Rain/Snow Showers Wednesday, Sunshine Returns Thursday

7Weather- Wednesday will have scattered rain and snow showers, and then we finally see the sun on Thursday.

There will be mist, and maybe a spot shower for the Monday morning commute. Temperatures are chilly in the low and mid 30s.

Scattered showers develop mid-day. Temperatures in the clouds will be cold enough to produce snow flakes, and it’s cold enough to fall as snow, especially for areas outside I-495.

It doesn’t look like it will stick on roads with temperatures above freezing at the surface. The snow showers will be brief (2-3 hours). If it sticks, it will only be on grassy surfaces.

Thursday is partly to mostly sunny. Yes, we’re finally going to see the sun. Highs will be in between 45-50º.

The gloomy conditions are back on Friday. It will be windy and mild in the mid 50s. A few showers move in after sunset.