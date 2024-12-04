After a sunny day today, or at least sunny start, clouds took over late this afternoon ahead of snow and rain that will arrive tonight. Light snow will start to break out around 8/9pm and continue overnight into Thursday morning. As conditions go downhill inland, it will set up a pretty rough morning commute tomorrow. If you travel on the Pike, Route 2, Route 3 or 93 from New Hampshire, plan on a pretty slow drive with snow covered roads tomorrow morning. The bulk of the rain and snow will end by mid morning with rain and snow showers lingering through the day, so conditions will improve after that.

The worst travel conditions will be found within the winter weather advisory (purple shaded areas) tonight and tomorrow.

Most areas outside of 495 will see 2-4″ of snow with the highest terrain in the Worcester Hills and southern New Hampshire (Monadnock Region) picking up 4-6″ of snow. Snow numbers will drop off pretty dramatically as you travel inside of 495 and it’s likely just flakes for the coastline as the precipitation is reduced to showers in the afternoon hours. Where we don’t expect accumulation, this is really just a cold rain tonight and tomorrow morning with a few flakes as the storm peels out of here.

As the storm exits, not only will it wrap a few rain and snow showers behind it, but the wind will ramp us as well. Both Thursday and Friday will be windy days, with a wind advisory in effect for the day tomorrow for wind gusts up to 50 mph in spots. Friday may offer SLIGHTLY less wind but with cold temperatures it is going to be COOOOLD! Highs Friday will only make it to 30° but with the wind, it will feel like the teens for most of the afternoon.