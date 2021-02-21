Rain/Snow To Start The Week, Mild Days Ahead

7Weather- We start the week with wet weather, but at least the week ends dry and mild.

Rain/snow starts to fall between 1-3 PM Monday. Areas inside of 1-495 may initially see flakes/ice pellets mixed in with rain, but that will quickly change to all rain. Worcester County and southern New Hampshire will see the precipitation start as snow, and then it ends as rain.

Worcester County and southern New Hampshire will get 1-2″ of snow before transitioning to rain. Most of the snow will fall from 1-5 PM.

From 6 -10 PM, everyone will be seeing rain, with the rain ending around 10 PM.

Roads will be wet inside of I-495 for the afternoon/evening commute, and slushy for a few hours for areas out I-495.

Tuesday morning will be partly sunny with temperatures near 30º. Clouds quickly move in mid-day, and there could be a few flurries/sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs are mild and seasonable in the low 40s.

Wednesday is the pick of the week! That is if you like mild weather. Skies will be partly sunny, and temperatures are between 45-50º.

Thursday looks mainly sunny with highs in the low 30s. It’s a bit chilly on Friday, but at least it’s sunny, and dry.