Rain & Some Snow Ahead

After back to back solid days to kick off 2020, the weather starts to go downhill heading into the weekend. While we don’t catch a lot of rain today, there will be spotty sprinkles and light showers, just enough to dampen the ground. Most towns receive less than a tenth of an inch of rain. Even at that, the best chance for a tenth of an inch is near the south coast.

Showers are more widespread tomorrow, and while it won’t be a heavy rain event that totals to impressive amounts, it’ll be enough to dampen the day and keep it chilly and raw. Temps hold near 40 as showers are in and out through the day, into the evening and that includes the tailgates to the game out at Gillette. Rain totals run around 1/4-1/3″ before rain changes to a brief period of snow Sunday morning.

That window for snow is shortly open Sunday morning, and by mid to late morning, the storm is out of here, off to our east. While accumulations are limited to a spotty coating to an inch in Southern New England, a better chance for 3-6″ of snow Saturday afternoon – Sunday morning will be present across Ski Country. So some more good news up north! While midday-afternoon on Sunday is dry with returning breaks of sun, it’ll also be chilly with temps in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s as a strong, gusty winds takes hold.

Have a good weekend and go Pats!!!