Long gone are those near 70 degree temps we had on Friday. What felt like so much promise of Spring, as baseball was back at Fenway Park too, certainly took a back seat as 40s and wet weather returned over the weekend. How about another step back today? Dare we mention some snow? Yup, it’s cold enough that some wet snow mixed in with the rain today, especially across the higher terrain of southern New England, where a slushy coating-1″ lands on the cold surfaces. Lingering light rain/snow showers taper off this evening.



A few more rain/snow showers zip through tomorrow morning, but they won’t be as long lasting as the ones we have outside today. We’ll catch some breaks of sun in here too tomorrow afternoon as highs recover into the low to mid 40s. Still chilly, but better. Wednesday is dry, but cool too. Thursday is another dry day with higher returning into the 50s in the afternoon.





As we head into the weekend, more unsettled weather is likely with a couple rounds of wet weather poised to move in. Temps then run in the 50s.



