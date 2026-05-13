After a cool start this morning with some breaks of sunshine, mostly cloudy skies prevail for much of the midday timeframe. In addition, we’ll track a few spotty late-morning/lunch-time showers, albeit, they’ll be light with limited rainfall.

All and all, it’s nowhere near a washout of a day and most of the mid to late afternoon will be dry with clouds and breaks of sun. Temps warm into the low to mid 60s. The kids ball games and practices should be ok to get in this afternoon and early this evening.



It’ll be mild tonight with temps staying in the 50s.



Tomorrow starts off mainly dry and mild. However, midday into the afternoon, showers fill in, becoming more widespread with localized downpours and rumbles of thunder. Where the downpours line up, locally 1-2″ is falls. Expect a slow evening commute with the wet weather out there. Temps go from the low 60s in the morning, back into the low to mid 50s by late afternoon.

Friday will be cloudy and cool with spotty leftover showers and temps stuck in the 50s.

We break out of the pattern in a big way over the weekend with temps in the mid to upper 70s Saturday and low 80s Sunday. More warmth sticks around early next week.