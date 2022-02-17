We tied the record high in Boston while Worcester set a new one entirely as highs soared into the upper 50s to low 60s across the region.

A cold front is looming to our northwest that will bring rain and strong wind gusts to the region tonight and into Friday morning’s commute.

Gusts are expected to climb into the 45 to 55 mph range, with locally stronger gusts up to 60 mph for portions of SE MA. With gusts that strong, be prepared for power disruption overnight and into tomorrow morning.

A High Wind Warning has been issued for areas mainly along and south of the Pike where gusts are expected to be stronger. North of the Pike we are under a Wind Advisory.

As for the timing of the rain, the leading edge slides in around 11pm for central MA and southern NH and then fills in across the region through 4am. A few pockets of heavy rain are expected at times.

By 7am, the cold front is starting to swing across the region, likely giving us a line of some heavy downpours before it peels out to sea.

Winds shift to out of the northwest once the cold front clears the region and that will be ushering in the colder air through the afternoon.

We go from the upper 50s in the morning as you step out the door for the morning commute. Then, we slide through the 40s in the afternoon followed by dipping in to the low 30s by 7pm. Flash freeze is not a concern as the rain exits early Friday and we have a drying wind and sunshine with us through the day.

It’s back to seasonable high temperatures for Saturday and Sunday.

The difference between the two days will be a chance for a few showers associated with a clipper system sliding in from the northwest Saturday. These showers could contain some flurries and some rain, so don’t surprised if you see both.

Sunday is dry along with Presidents Day Monday, but we get a bit of a boost in the temperature department for the holiday with highs in the low 50s. The 50s stick around for both Tuesday and Wednesday, but we have showers back in the forecast Tuesday PM into Wednesday morning followed by a cool down for Thursday.