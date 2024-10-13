Today won’t be nearly as gorgeous as your Saturday was. After a bright start to the weekend, expect mostly cloudy skies today.

The farther north and west you are, the earlier you’ll see the rain. The farther south and east you are, the later in the day you’ll see the rain. Overall, the rain is much-needed after a dry start to fall.

I’d bring a raincoat to Gillette later today.

Highs will vary greatly. Southern New Hampshire and north central Massachusetts may struggle to make it out of the upper 40s. Most of us will fall in the range of 53-58 degrees, but if you’re in the southeast you’ll be much warmer in the 60s.

Monday morning will start much more mild due to the overnight clouds. However, afternoon highs will vary greatly again. Northern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire will top off in the low to mid 50s. The Boston metro area will comfortably reach the low 60s, while the southeast will be unseasonably warm in the mid to upper 60s. It’ll be cloudiest in the morning with a bit of sun breaking through later in the day. We have more chances for some isolated showers, too.

The rest of the week looks dry and relatively bright, but definitely on the cool side. Tuesday morning lows will drop to the mid to upper 30s with afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s. Wednesday and Thursday will both be similar. Friday morning will be just as chilly with warmer highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Saturday will be much warmer in the mid to upper 60s.