While Saturday was gorgeous across Massachusetts, we’ll have some wet weather move in for Sunday.

We stay dry tonight with clouds on the rise ahead of Sunday’s rain. Lows will drop to the mid to upper 30s.

Sunday morning, we have a low-end chance for a spot shower but most of the showers hold off until the afternoon and evening. Highs will be mild in the mid to upper 50s.

Monday morning will start off in the upper 40s with afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s. Skies will be on the cloudy side with more chances for some spotty showers throughout the day. Grab the rain gear before you head out to work! Tuesday for Veterans Day will be cold and windy! Skies are looking partly to mostly sunny with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s and highs only topping off in the low 40s. Gusty winds will make it feel like the low 30s during the warmest part of the day, so bundle up if you’re going to be outdoors.

Wednesday will feature a cold start near 30 with highs in the upper 40s, which is still below average for this time of year. Skies will be a bit cloudier and winds still breezy.

Thursday is looking slightly warmer! Morning temperatures will start off in the mid 30s with highs near 50. Expect partly sunny skies with pesky breezy conditions still.

Friday morning temperatures will tumble down to the upper 20s with highs in the mid 40s. Once again, we’re looking partly sunny and breezy.

Saturday will be an almost exact repeat of Friday. Stay tuned!