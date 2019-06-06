Rain Taper, Stellar Weekend Weather Ahead

It was a case of the haves and have nots overnight as scattered thunderstorms dropped copious amounts of water across northern Mass and southern NH. Near and south of the Pike, only a few one hundredths of an inch of rain fell in brief, lighter showers.

The chance for a few isolated showers this morning lingers into this afternoon as the mugginess continues through midday. While a few isolated showers are leftover, it won’t be a washout as breaks of sunshine and some dry hours will present themselves as well. Temps this afternoon do drop off a bit at the coast, back into the 60s to near 70 once the wind turns north/northeast. Humidity starts to lower late today too as winds generally shift out of the north.

Fantastic weather arrives tomorrow with lowering humidity and temps near 80 inland, near 70 at the coast. That weather holds into the weekend too! From the Lakes Region to the Cape, the forecast is solid. Enjoy!