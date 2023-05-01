Some big rain totals dropped across the area over the weekend with a soaking rain Saturday night and some drenching downpours late yesterday and last night. All said and done, many towns and cities logged in 2-3″ of rain with some locally higher totals around MA/RI border.



We start today off with a few light showers, patchy fog and patchy drizzle in the morning, before clouds break for some sun. Temps today will be milder, in the low to mid 60s as southerly winds prevail. Although a spot shower is possible inland this afternoon, most of the day is rain-free for the little league games. Hopefully the fields are too waterlogged.

Tomorrow, we’ll fall right back into the pattern of chillier air and scattered showers. A pattern that’ll last several days, with the coolest air Thursday and Friday. No day is an all day washout, as scattered showers drop 0.25-0.50″ totals through the rest of the week.



A milder pattern starts to take shape this weekend as we dry out. 70s are possible by Sunday and we’ll likely see many more 60s and 70s next week as the pattern is dries out too.