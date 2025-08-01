Soaking rains taper off this morning and clouds will break for some sun by midday. The rain was beneficial, especially where we picked up 1-3″ of water, which was near and north and west of Boston. Southeast Mass picked up some of the lowest totals.

This afternoon looks good with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Crisp air settles in tonight with lows back into the 50s. That’ll set the stage for a great looking Saturday with low humidity and returning sun. Highs tomorrow run in the upper 70s inland, low to mid 70s at the coast. We’ll add a few more degrees Sunday, mid 80s inland and mid to upper 70s at the coast. Overall, it’ll be a great outdoor activity weekend for pretty much anything you have going on. Humidity stays comfy right through the weekend.



Early to mid next week looks good too, although by Tuesday and Wednesday, a few isolated interior storms pop-up in the afternoon. A bit better of a chance Wednesday vs. Tuesday, and much of the action will be northwest of 495, favoring the higher terrain.