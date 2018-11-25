Rain Tapers Midday, More Rain Monday Evening

Sunday featured a soaking rainfall in the morning with rainfall totals from three quarters of an inch to an inch and a half. More rain is on the way for Monday evening into early Tuesday, with another soaking of at least 1-1.5″ of rainfall.

We’re tracking a drier afternoon for our Sunday, but the clouds will stick around. The midday high tide poses a threat for some minor coastal flooding, so a Coastal Flood Advisory is posted through 3PM this afternoon.

Tonight, under mostly cloudy skies and some areas of patchy fog, temperatures only slip into the mid to upper 30s from north to south.

Monday features the bulk of the showers by Monday evening with a few popping up ahead of the main line with in the mid-afternoon.

A few spots mainly in the higher terrain and into southern NH could see some wet snow into early Tuesday, otherwise this looks to be mainly a rain event.

This rain turns to snow for most of northern New England as it moves north and out of southern New England by late morning Tuesday. Tuesday evening looks to be dry besides a few snow showers to our northwest towards the Berkshires.

Turning drier and cooler to round out the work week. Highs slip back into the upper 30s by Friday and that trend will continue into Saturday.