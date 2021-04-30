Rain Tapers Off, Wind Ramps Up

What a soaker! North of the Mass Pike, many towns picked up 1-3″ of rain with the heaviest falling across the northern 1/3rd of the Commonwealth. Despite it slowing us down on the roads with some localized street flooding, it was no doubt beneficial as the areas across northern Mass, in a moderate drought, received the most rain.

That rain has tapered off to a few spotty sprinkles this morning as we’ll dry out for much of the day. Although the day is mostly dry, a few more showers drop in from 8pm-1am this evening before drying out for the weekend. Temps this afternoon return back into the low to mid 60s on average.

While the sunshine returns today, so will the wind. Winds ramp up, gusting 40-50mph this afternoon into this evening. At that level, isolated tree damage and a few power outages are possible. A wind advisory is in place from noon today to 2am Saturday.

Highs head for 60 on Saturday and near 70 on Sunday. While it’ll be breezy, the winds won’t be as strong as what we see today. Fore!!!!