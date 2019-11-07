Rain Tapers To Flakes Tonight… Cold Blast For Friday

Clouds increase this morning, but other than a spot sprinkle late morning/midday, we’ll have to wait for late this afternoon and this evening for the rain showers to become more widespread. First, they settle in northwest of Boston in the 3-5pm timeframe, then after that across the South Shore.

It’s a fast moving system that runs along the dividing line of the cold air to our north and the relatively seasonable air over us and to our south. We’re mostly on the “milder” side of this system until the back edge of it pushes through. It’s on this back edge of precipitation that I’d expect some snow to mix in before we dry out. First, in the Worcester Hills, then even across eastern Mass.

Accumulations will be limited to a under an inch, on non paved surfaces, through the northern Worcester Hills. Snow mixed in across eastern Mass will fall on a warm ground and air temps 34-36, which will promoted melting on contact. Temps crash below freezing by daybreak tomorrow. We’ll watch for the potential of a few slick spots early tomorrow, mainly across the higher terrain, but a warm ground, plus a gusty wind, should help dry out the pavement before moisture gets a chance to freeze.

Tomorrow afternoon will be cold and windy. Temps in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s. Lows Saturday morning hover just above record levels, and plenty cold for this time of year. Lighter winds prevail Saturday afternoon as temps warm to 40. We’ll hit the lower 50s Sunday and Monday before the next storm/cold blast comes in mid week.