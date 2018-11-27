Rain Tapers, Wind Stays

More rain fell last night and early this morning… what else is new? It was a windswept rain too as many locations picked up between 1-2″ of water and winds gusted 30-50mph, strongest at the coast. No it’s not you imagination either, the track records for Tuesdays has been terrible as rain has been fallen on 10 out of last 12 Tuesdays, dating back to September 11th.

This morning, the rain and snow tapers off (a slushy coating to a couple inches fell in northern Worcester County/southern NH), yielding to a windy and drier afternoon. Temperatures won’t move too much this afternoon, averaging the low to mid 40s across the area.

While tomorrow is cool and breezy, we’ll catch a good chunk of dry hours too. With that said, I can’t rule out a few sprinkles or a spot shower, but it won’t amount to much.

Frankly, we don’t need anymore rain. As of 6am this morning, we’ve achieved the 3rd wettest November on record in Boston and the 4th wettest Fall on record for the city. In Worcester, it’ll go down as the 2nd wettest Fall and the #1 wettest Fall on record for Blue Hill Observatory (meteorological Fall runs September – November).

A few rain/snow showers are possible overnight Friday before the next round of rain moves in Sunday.

@clamberton7 – twitter