Rain Thursday Afternoon, First Flakes Friday Morning

7Weather- Rain arrives Thursday afternoon, and then cold air moves in Thursday night. We could see our first flakes Friday morning, and wind chills will be in the 20s throughout the day.

Lets start with Wednesday. There will be a few showers around in the morning, with lingering drizzle until mid-day. It looks like it clears up a bit late in the afternoon, and highs are in the low 50s.

Thursday morning has temperatures in the low and mid 40s, and it is overcast. Light showers could move in as early as 3 PM, but the steadier showers arrive after sunset as the remnants of Zeta move into the area. The wet weather continues overnight, and at the same time, cold air begins to move in from the north.

This bring us to Friday morning, when we could see our first flakes. Snow is more likely to mix in for inland areas and higher elevations. It doesn’t look like it will amount to much, if anything higher elevations could see a dusting on grassy areas, maybe an 1″ of snow. We all get beneficial rain from this system with most areas receiving 1-1.5″ of rain.

Friday is windy with sustained winds at 15-25 mph, and gusts up to 40 mph. Temperatures only make it into the upper 30s in the afternoon, but with the wind, it will feel like the 20s.

Things clear up just in time for Halloween! Saturday starts in the 20s, and then we get into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Daylight Saving Time ends early Sunday morning (2AM), so we fall back one hour. Sunday has highs in the mid 50s, and there is a chance for a few, light showers in the afternoon.