Milder air lingered overnight as snow continued to melt. The combination of the snowmelt and showers moving in, will create big puddles at times through the day. Temps hold in the 40s, so well above the freezing mark through the evening commute.



Overnight, temps start to slide across southern NH and northern Mass. Meantime, it’ll be near/above 50 across Southeast Mass. Rain continues overnight, but transitions to sleet and freezing rain by daybreak across northern Mass and southern NH. That freezing line makes it’s way toward the Mass Pike by 8-9am and south of it afternoon. With the temps expected to drop into the mid to upper 20s, roads, driveways, sidewalks and parking lots will likely start to ice over. Freezing rain and sleet continue for many from mid morning through the afternoon. While it’ll end as a bit of snow, the biggest concern tomorrow will be the combination of the freeze-up and falling freezing rain and sleet. Freezing rain amounts won’t be to widespread tree damage/power outage levels, so the main concern is going to be travel/road conditions and challenges keeping a good footing on those sidewalks/driveways.

Below are snow/sleet totals expected. Again, not big amounts, but icing concerns are there. Wind, coastal flooding, and power outages are not a concern.





We’ll be dry, but cold this weekend with temps in the 20s on Saturday and Sunday.