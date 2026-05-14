Scattered showers are on the board this morning as moisture has started to stream in from the south and west. It’ll be a bit on the mild side late this morning with temps in the low to mid 60s. However, as showers become more widespread midday, into the afternoon, temps slip back into the 50s as rain becomes locally heavy at times. While not all of us see the heavy rain, narrow bands of localized downpours will be capable of dropping 1-2″ of rain. Rain totals will end up being highly variable thanks to the localized nature of the heaviest rain.



Scattered showers and patchy extend into tomorrow and with a lot of clouds in place, temps hold in the 50s. Overall, it’ll be a cool, damp day, but one that marks the finally in the cooler pattern that has settled in.

While the Saturday morning start is cool, the afternoon is anything but that. Under a mostly sunny sky and a west to southwesterly breeze, temps warm well into the 70s. Sunday, we’ll take a run into the lower 80s. The only rain risk over the weekend will be a few scattered early morning showers Sunday. Monday is a bit cooler, and then some of the warmest weather of the year moves in Tuesday and Wednesday as highs push well into the mid to upper 80s for many.