After another mild and mainly dry day, a few showers return tonight. Rain chances increase into Friday morning. There’s still a couple shower chances this weekend, then we are drier to start next week.

You can follow the moisture spread out from New England down to the South. The heavier rain across the South is part of a low pressure system that will help to bring us most of our precipitation through the end of the week. Along with that comes a gusty wind Friday.

Here’s a look at expected rainfall totals through Friday. Amounts will be near an 1″ of rain. It won’t be as much rainfall as we picked up with our recent storms. We’re already several inches above average for precipitation in Boston and Worcester so far this year

Here are a few of the highlights with the wet weather through the end of the week. This evening and tonight, there will be spotty showers. Overnight, we’ll have a lot of cloud cover, areas of drizzle and some fog. A wave of showers sweeps across Southern New England late morning into early afternoon. After that, we’ll still see a lot of clouds. Thursday night showers fill back in. Moderate to heavy pockets of rain fall overnight into Friday morning. There could be a rumble of thunder too. The rain tapers through the morning, and we’ll be left with a lot of clouds in the afternoon.

The wind will be gusty out of the south Friday morning. Winds will peak by midday with the strongest gusts near/+ 50 mph across Cape Cod and the Islands.

Temperatures won’t be as mild as the past few days tomorrow. Cloud cover will keep us in the 50s, but we’ll rebound back to the 60s Friday.

Ready for a warm-up? We head for the upper 60s early next week!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black