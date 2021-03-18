Rain to Snow and Windy Overnight, Chilly Friday, Nicer Weekend Ahead

On the last full day of winter, we start off with some early flurries, gusty winds and below normal temperatures. Well played, Mother Nature.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for those along the South Shore, the Cape and Martha’s Vineyard for gusts up to 55 MPH, with Nantucket under a High Wind Warning where gusts could reach up to 60 MPH. These winds could lead to downed trees and some power outages.

The wind picks up after midnight tonight which is when we see the rain showers starting to switch over to snow showers from northwest to southeast. It’s only a small window of time for the snow showers which has brought down forecast totals for snowfall.

With temperatures hovering below freezing tomorrow morning, watch for slick spots ahead of sunrise for that Friday morning commute. As far as accumulation of snow, it’s not much, but still enough to make for some slippery roads and sidewalks (especially those that are not treated).

Any remaining precipitation is out of here by mid-morning and we’ll continue to see the clouds pushing out allowing for more sunshine to emerge by mid-day (which means that snowfall has no chance at sticking around).

For rainfall totals, we’re looking at around an inch for most of the region, with slightly higher rainfall totals along the South Coast and the Cape where some heavier downpours are expected at times. This is much needed rainfall since we haven’t seen measurable rainfall for Boston since March 1st, putting us at least 2.0″ below the monthly normal for March.

With the winds tomorrow and highs in the upper 30s, wind chills will be in the single digits for those in the Worcester Hills and southern NH, teens within the 495-corridor and areas southward. These wind chills become more bearable through the afternoon as winds peal back.

Milder weather returns for the weekend, with the first day of spring (the spring equinox) bringing highs in the low 50s under sun-filled skies.

With high pressure with us this weekend, quiet and sunny conditions will be with us even into the start of the work week.

Along with the sunshine, we’re tracking a warm-up with highs into the 60s Monday through Wednesday (slightly cooler temperatures at the coast). Increasing cloud cover for Thursday will bring back those highs into the upper 50s.