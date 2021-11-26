Rain transitions into snow this evening. Areas inside of I-495 will see a coating in grassy areas. It’s not cold enough to see accumulation on roads. Higher elevations in Worcester County could see up to 1″ of snow, and Cheshire County in New Hampshire will likely see 1-2″ of snow. It is possible that back roads in these areas see a quick coating of snow. A gusty wind will also develop tonight, so visibility could drop with snow showers around.

It looks like areas inside I-495 will start to see flakes between 6-8PM, and then closer to 9 PM for Boston and areas right along the coast. This system moves out between 11PM – 1AM tonight.

Colder air moves in tonight, and with a gusty wind still around in the morning, it will feel like the teens and 20s. The afternoon will have plenty of sunshine and a chilly breeze. Wind chills in the afternoon will be in the 20s.

We’re watching another weak system that could bring on and off rain/snow showers late on Sunday and again Monday morning. The exact timing of the snow and how much we’ll get depends on the location of the low pressure system moving in. Right now it keeps wobbling around, but overall, impacts look minor.

The best time to go Christmas tree shopping in the next few days is late in the morning to mid-day Sunday.

Tuesday-Thursday are dry with temperatures in the low and mid 40s.