Rain to Snow Tuesday, Bitter Cold Wednesday

7Weather-It’s cool and cloudy for Veterans Day, and then we’ll see rain and snow showers Tuesday.

Veterans Day will have a wide range of temperatures in the afternoon. A cold front stalls over New Hampshire and western Massachusetts, keeping those areas in the upper 40s. Areas along the Pike reach into the low 50s, and some towns in SE Mass could make it into the mid and upper 50s.

The day is mostly cloudy with a spot shower possible along the cold front.

Rain to Snow Tuesday: Worcester County and southern New Hampshire will see a transition from rain to snow mid-morning, mid-day for Boston. It looks like anything over a coating will be north in higher elevations.

The morning commute looks dry inside of I-495.

Worcester County and southern New Hampshire

Rain begins between 6-7 AM

Transition to snow begins between 11 AM – 12 PM, ends between 2-3 PM.

It starts as a rain/snow mix, and it will likely snow from 12-2 PM.

It wont stick the first hour, and then some grassy areas may see a light coating

Wet roads

Boston/Inside I-495

Rain begins between 9-10 AM

Transition to snow begins between 1-2 PM, ends between 3-4 PM.

It starts as a rain/snow mix, and it will likely snow from 2-3 PM.

Isolated light coating on grassy areas

Wet roads

The BITTER, COLD is officially here Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be between 14-23º, but with gusty winds, it will feel like the single digits.

It remains windy the rest of the day, keeping feels like temperatures in the teens.