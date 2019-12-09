Rain to Snow Tuesday Night

7Weather- There will be wet weather the next two days, and then we end the week with some sunshine.

Tuesday morning will be mild with temperatures in the low and mid 50! There could be a spot shower, but most towns are dry.

We hit highs in the mid 60s mid-day Tuesday. Showers move back in around sunset. Expect a few showers for the afternoon/evening commute. It’s still mild in the mid 50s!

Temperatures crash Tuesday night. Most town will be in the mid 30s by midnight. As temps drop, rain transitions into light snow.

Notice that it’s not widespread, and snow showers are spotty initially.

Snow fills in by the Wednesday morning commute. At this point, about 1″ will be on the ground. Back roads could have some snow, main roads are mainly wet/slushy.

Light snow continues until lunch time Wednesday. There will be lingering flakes through the early afternoon along the coast, but at this point the precipitation is moving out.

A widespread 1-3″ of snow are likely, with a few over achievers getting closer to 4″.