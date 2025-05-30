It’s another weekend that we’ll have to dodge some rain in Southern New England! Before you cancel plans, read on. The heaviest rain will fall tomorrow morning. There will still be plenty of dry hours tomorrow and especially Sunday.



I’ve been watching a low pressure system that’s brought rain through the Ohio River Valley today. That continues to move toward the East Coast and will be over Southern New England tomorrow.

Here’s a look at the future radar to time it out. The heavy rain moves in past midnight. It will come down hard while most of us are still sleeping. You might also wake up to rumbles of thunder. Downpours can be expected in the morning. Once we get to the mid-morning hours, we’ll start to bring in drier air. While there might still be an isolated shower, the rest of the day will trend drier. We’ll even see some sunshine. Another batch of moisture moves in tomorrow night past sunset and lingers into early Sunday morning.

Higher rainfall amounts favor inland towns. Here’s a look at rainfall totals through tomorrow.

Saturday’s rain will make it the 4th weekend of May with measurable precipitation, and 14th one since the start of the year. We’ve only had three completely dry weekends!

Next week, the weather highlights will be more sunshine and a return to the 80s!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black