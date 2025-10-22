Another round of wet weather moves through this morning with most of the rain falling before 10am. Many of us pick up a 0.25-0.50″ with locally up to an 1″ where the downpours line up. That’ll be enough to slow us down for the morning commute.

By late morning, the rain pushing offshore and breaks of sun return. While we can’t rule out an isolated midday/afternoon showers, it’ll generally be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Mild too, with highs in the mid 60s. While a spot shower or sprinkle is possible Thursday and Friday afternoon, they’ll be few and far between with both days mainly dry. Dry weather wins out over the weekend too with a seasonal chill in the air as highs head for the 50s and lows dip into the 30s.