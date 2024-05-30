Grab the rain jacket! It’ll be raining this morning before showers taper off midday into early afternoon. Then we’ll get some late-day clearing. Temperatures stay cooler today, so you might want to keep the jacket with you.

A slug of moisture is pivoting across Southern New England as low pressure lifts north and east today.

Let’s time out the rain. The steadiest rain with moderate to heavy pockets will be this morning. By midday and into early afternoon, the showers taper west to east. Through the rest of the day, we’ll continue to clear out. I do expect some late-day sunshine.

This morning temperatures are starting off in the 50s/near 60°. We’ll stay cooler today with a lot of us in the low 60s. Temperatures climb a bit more where you’ll have quicker clearing, north and west.

Overnight, you might want to open the windows! It’ll be calm and comfortable with temperatures falling into the upper 40s/low 50s. Tomorrow, we’ll be more seasonable and sunny with highs in the low 70s.

A ridge will build across the East and that will keep us drier and warmer through the weekend.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black