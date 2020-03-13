Rain Today, Dry Over The Weekend

Showers continue to move through this morning and linger into the early to mid afternoon. With these showers, brief downpours are possible, reducing visibility at times and creating puddles out there on the roadways.

Gusty winds develop out of the south/southwest this afternoon, gusting 30-40mph. A few showers linger through early afternoon, and then we clear on out late day, with many of us seeing an hour or two of sun to close the books on this workweek. You’ll notice the temperature spike too… 50s to lower 60s.

We’ll cool down over the weekend with temps fading back to near 50 tomorrow and into the low to mid 40s Sunday. Overall, with many of us hanging close to home, not a bad weekend to get some yard work done. It’ll be a little chilly Sunday, but a nice afternoon as the winds will be light and that sun angle is higher this time of year.