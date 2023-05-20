7Weather- Welcome to the weekend! Today it’ll be wet, so grab the umbrella. Rain will be heavy at times this afternoon and tonight. Temperatures stay in the 60s. We’ll clear out by tomorrow morning. The weekend ends much better with milder temperatures in the 70s and some sun.

We’re watching subtropical moisture moving up the East Coast and a cold front draped across the Ohio Valley. These two will interact and bring us the rain, heavy at times.

Let’s time out the rain. Light rain moves in for most of us by midday. The rain will be heavy at times this afternoon. Rain continues through tonight. Downpours are possible overnight.

T-Swift fans will be singing in the rain tonight. More mild weather for her final concert tomorrow!

Allergy sufferers rejoice at this graphic below! The rain will help to keep down all that tree pollen.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black