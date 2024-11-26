A chilly and dry start will yield to wet weather moving in mid to late morning, and continuing into the afternoon. The bulk of the showers falls between 9am-4pm, which will allow for a quick drying out this evening. Once the sun sets, we’ll clear out pretty quickly from west to east. That’ll set up decent travel weather this evening. Temps today run from the upper 30s and low 40s inland to mid 40s in Boston to low to mid 50s near the south coast.

Great travel weather is in store tomorrow across New England. Sure, we’ll have a gusty breezy, but it’ll be dry with a lot of sunshine and highs in the mid 40s to near 50.

The Thanksgiving storm moves in by mid morning with rain and high terrain wet snow filling in between 8-10am. A soaking rain is expect midday, through the early evening hours with temps stuck in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Many locations pick up 0.50-1.50″ of rain by the time the storm wraps up.

Across the interior, 1000′ in elevation and up will have the best shot of accumulating snow in northern Worcester County, the Berkshires and up in VT/NH/ME. The best chance of at least a few inches of heavy wet snow is the higher terrain spots, where the deep blues/purples are on the map below.

We’ll dry out Friday and stay mostly dry through the weekend. It’ll be breezy and chilly. A theme we’ll see a lot of in early December as a cold pattern settles in. Even below average for early December standards.