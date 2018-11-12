Rain Tomorrow, Windy & Cold Wednesday

Expect a messy, rainy Tuesday morning commute across the area. Showers move in overnight Monday and continue through Tuesday afternoon.

A low pressure system rides up the coast Monday night, bringing in showers around 2 AM Tuesday. The heaviest rain moves through the region during the morning commute on Tuesday, with periods of moderate to heavy rain between 7-11 AM.

Take it slow on your way to work and grab the rain gear on your way out the door!

Winds pick up between 8-10 AM and will be sustained between 15-25 mph, gusting to 35 mph inland and possibly up to 60 mph across the Cape and Islands.

A High Wind Warning is in effect Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon for Nantucket. Winds will be sustained at 25-30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

A High Wind Watch is in effect Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon for Barnstable and Dukes. Winds could be sustained between 20-25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

Rain ends close to 2 PM on Tuesday but the windy conditions continue. We likely pick up 1″-1.5″ of rain between 2 AM – 2 PM Tuesday

Colder air and gusty winds follow this system on Wednesday. Temperatures will be 15-20 degrees below average in the middle 30s with wind chill values in the 20s.

Bundle up!

-Jaisol Martinez