Rain Tonight, Cooler, Breezy, Sunny Tuesday

We saw spotty light showers earlier today, followed by a warm-up under mostly cloudy skies as a warm front moved in. This warm-up will not stick around for the rest of the week, though.

A cold front will be swinging in later this evening, allowing for an influx of mild and muggy air, along with a line of showers, with a few pockets of gusty downpours ahead of the front. The line of showers are expected to move in between 8PM – midnight, departing the outer Cape and Islands a little after midnight tonight.

Temperatures will quickly drop into early Tuesday morning, back into the low to mid 40s by 7AM Tuesday.

It will be breezy, and cooler, but at least the sunshine returns with high temperatures into the 50s.

Another cold front looms to our northwest early Wednesday, but does not drop in until late Wednesday, which could spur up a spot sprinkle, but the main impact with that particular cold front is the cold blast of air that will send plunging temperatures and quite possibly record-tying cold high temperatures. Thursday’s high temperature is a chilly 45°. That would tie the record cold high temperature for the day set back in 1898 in Boston.

As far as wind chills on Thursday morning, it could feel like it’s in the low to mid 30s.

The cold air is short-lived as temperatures warm back up into the mid 50s Friday under mostly sunny skies, near 60 by Saturday, which could feature a few showers. Followed by cooler and sunny on Sunday with highs near 50.