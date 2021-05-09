Rain Tonight, Drizzle Monday Morning

7Weather- Rain arrives tonight, and showers will linger into the early hours of Monday morning.

Wet weather moves in between 10PM-Midnight tonight. Rain will be steady overnight while most of us are asleep. If you commute early between 5-6 AM, you’ll see steady showers, if your commute from 6-8 AM, then you’ll mainly see drizzle. Temperatures will be in the mid and upper 40s in the morning.

The wet weather ends by 9-10AM. Most areas will get half an inch of rain from this system. Southeast Mass has a better chance of getting closer to an inch of rain.

It looks like we will see peeks of sun throughout the second part of the afternoon. Highs reach into the mid and upper 50s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will have mild temperatures in the low 60s. Both days also have breezy conditions.

Out allergy forecast goes down to moderate tomorrow with the rain we see overnight and early in the morning. Just like that we go back up to severe for the rest of the week.

The week ends with calm weather. Thursday is mainly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. An onshore breeze keeps the coast a bit cooler. There could be spotty showers Friday afternoon, and we reach into the mid 60s.