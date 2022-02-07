7Weather- Wet weather is around tonight with periods of steady rain. There could be isolated slick spots in northern Worcester County and southern New Hampshire where temperatures could drop a couple of degrees which will put us at freezing.

For most locations it will be a cold rain tonight. We’ll get about 0.50″ of rain.

A few showers will be around for the Tuesday morning commute. Again, some locations in Worcester County and southern NH could have isolated slick spots. You’ll likely need the windshield wipers in the morning.

Things dry out by lunch time, but it’s still overcast. Skies eventually clear, but it won’t be until 1-2 hours before sunset. That clearing will allow highs to reach into the low 40s.

Wednesday is the pick of the week! Highs are in the low and mid 40s and it is mainly sunny. Thursday has clouds in the morning and maybe a few sprinkles, and then skies gradually clear. Temperatures are in the mid and upper 40s.

Wednesday is a great day to get a car wash! Yes, there will be puddles around throughout the week from melting but it’s a good time to get the salt off of the car.

You can’t ask for a better 7-day in February. It speaks for itself!