Rain Tonight Followed by Dry and Warm Weekend

7Weather- Rain moves in this evening and will stick around through the overnight hours.

The rain is out of here by Saturday morning, and it is dry and warm the rest of the weekend.

RAIN TIMELINE:

Showers begin after 7 PM in Worcester County, and closer to 8 PM in Boston.

There could initially be a few wet snowflakes mixed in for the Worcester Hills and parts of southern New Hampshire.

Light rain continues on and off through the overnight hours, with rain totals staying under 0.5″.

The rain is pretty much out of here by 8 AM Saturday morning, with just a few lingering showers on the Cape.

Lunch time looks great on Saturday! The sun will be out and temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

By 3 PM the entire area will have mostly sunny skies.

THIS WEEKEND:

Temperatures will quickly jump from the upper 30s overnight to the mid-40s by 8AM Saturday.

Afternoon highs will range between 65-70º. Perfect day!

Sunday has a mix of clouds and sun with morning temperatures in the mid-40s. Inland areas will reach into the mid and upper 60s in the afternoon.

A sea breeze kicks in throughout the afternoon Sunday, keeping coastal areas in the mid and upper 50s (including Boston).

7-DAY:

Monday and Tuesday are a bit unsettled with the chance for rain.

Monday starts with overcast skies and light rain, with showers ending by lunch time. We see a few peeks of sun in the afternoon and highs reach into the mid 50s.

Tuesday – Home Opening Day – will have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 60s inland, and in the low 50s along the coast.

As of now, it looks like rain moves in after 5PM and continues through the evening.

Wednesday and Thursday have a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 50s.