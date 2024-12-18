Today is quiet during the day with highs running in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Not as warm as yesterday, but mild for the time of year. Clouds advance in late in afternoon, and yield rain by this evening. That wet weather moves in from west to east between 7-9pm and be steady a few hours either side of midnight. We’ll add about another half inch of water in the bucket with this one, with just a bit of wet snow mixed in across the higher terrain of far northern Worcester County and Southwest NH. Even there, it won’t amount to much, maybe a slushy coating-1″.

The wet weather is long gone by the morning commute tomorrow.

Friday afternoon into Friday night, a few snow/rain showers break out as a disturbance moves overhead as an ocean storm starts to develop to our south. That storm will just graze us Friday night, meaning most of the moisture stays offshore aside from scattered snow showers.

The headline over the weekend will be the cold as a bitter blast barrels in Saturday night through Monday with overnight lows in the single digits and daytime highs only in the low to mid 20s. Wind chills will run below 0 at night. The core of the cold retreats by Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Temps likely go above average thereafter for a bit.