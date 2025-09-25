When it rains, it pours! That was the case today. We needed the rain, but too much fell in a short period of time. That led to flash flooding for parts of Rhode Island and the South Coast. Flash Flood Warnings were ongoing for several hours earlier today with some roads impassable. Check out some of those rain totals!

As of this writing, there are still showers with embedded downpours around southern New England. The heaviest rain is behind us. A warm front will continue lifting across New England this evening, and the showers will become more spotty. A cold front sags southeast overnight/tomorrow morning, and along with that the wet weather clears out. It will be a mild and muggy morning as we start off with a lot of clouds and temperatures in the low/mid 60s. Sky conditions improve through the day as we get into more sunshine in the afternoon! As we clear the clouds, we go from mild to warm with highs reaching the upper 70s/near 80. There will be a slight breeze out of the west to northwest. Looks like the front will be slow to clear the Cape and Islands, so it will feel muggier there.

It’s a pretty nice first weekend of fall! A second cold front drops in Saturday morning and high pressure settles in. We stay dry with highs in the upper 70s and a lot of sunshine. The wind veers onshore and keeps the coast a few degrees cooler.

On Sunday, some energy aloft brings the chance for a shower mainly for the Cape. Other than that chance, the forecast looks dry through the start of October.

Speaking of the first weekend of fall! Colors are popping across New England. As of today, there is moderate color showing across northern New England. Tune in to tomorrow’s newscasts for our interview with a fall foliage expert on when and where we can expect peak colors this season. Weather plays a role, and it’s different every year!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black