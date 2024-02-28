It’s been a warm, windy and wet day! Expect more rain and wind overnight as a cold front moves through. Behind the front, temperatures will plummet, and it’ll be blustery tomorrow.

Here’s a look at radar tonight. Heavy rain with downpours is expected later. There will be a quick burst of snow as the wave of precipitation moves through late tonight/early tomorrow morning. It won’t amount too much. Still, watch for the possibility of slick spots tomorrow morning.

You’ll likely hear the wind howling overnight. The wind stays strong as it switches directions south to west/northwest. We’ll keep that west/northwest wind tomorrow. Below you can see potential wind gusts.

Temperatures tomorrow morning start off in the 20s. The wind will still be gusty. It’ll feel closer to 10°. Quite the difference after today’s highs in the 50s! We’ll see sunshine with some clouds through the day. It stays windy through the afternoon. While highs will be below average in the mid-30s, it’ll feel closer to 20°. Bring out the thick coat you tossed aside today!

Tomorrow and Friday are dry. Temperatures then turn more mild to end the week. The pattern looks unsettled at times but warm in the 50s through the rest of the 7-day forecast.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black