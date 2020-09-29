Rain/Wind For Wednesday’s Morning Commute

7Weather- Beneficial rain moves in tonight, and downpours will linger into Wednesday’s morning commute.

The start time window for rain is between 1-3 AM tonight, and the end time is from 9-11 AM Wednesday morning. Areas inside of I-495 will get up to 0.5″ of rain. Cities outside of I-495 will see 0.5-1.0″ of rain.

The day starts warm, muggy, rainy, and windy. If you have a morning commute, make sure to leave early. We will be dealing with pockets of heavy rain, and windy conditions for the morning drive. You’ll need a light rain jacket as you walk out the door. The umbrella might not work so well with the wind.

A Wind Advisory is in effect tonight through lunch time tomorrow. Strong to damaging wind is possible very early Wednesday morning (4-9am). Wind gusts will likely be between 40-50 mph. Wind gusts over 40mph likely means some patio and lawn furniture can get tossed around. Also likely to see some tree limbs damaged as well. Some power disruption likely.

A cold front clears us around lunch time, dropping humidity and clearing skies. The afternoon will be breezy, sunny, and comfortable.

Thursday is a beautiful day with comfortable conditions and highs in the low 70s. The first part of Friday will have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the upper 60s. Spot showers are possible between 2-4 PM, but the better chance for rain looks to be right around dinner time.