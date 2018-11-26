Rain, Wind, Minor Coastal Flooding Tonight

7Weather- It will be rainy and windy tonight as the next weather maker moves into the region.

Rain is expected to be widespread all night and it becomes windy after 11 PM .Most of us will add another 1″-1.5″ to our November totals.

Winds are expected to pick up after 10 PM tonight with the higher gusts after midnight and through 4 AM.

The Cape and the Islands and the South Shore are under a High Wind Warning through tomorrow morning. Winds could gusts up to 45-60 mph.

The areas in the lighter color on the map are under a Wind Advisory, meaning winds gusts could be up to 35-45 mph.

The immediate coastline is under a Coastal Flood Advisory. There could be minor splash over on shore roads during high tide tonight, which is close to 1 AM Tue.