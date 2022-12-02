7Weahter- Saturday will be wet and windy, but sunshine returns Sunday.

Wind starts to pick up late in the morning with the highest wind gusts between 11AM-3PM. Gusts will be between 35-45mph which puts us in the category of “secure outdoor furniture and Christmas decorations”, not the “damaging wind” category.

There could be sprinkles around in the morning, but the steady, heavier rain arrives between 11AM-12PM Saturday. The heaviest rain is around from 12PM-3PM with showers ending around sunset (4:12PM). Expect spotty, lingering showers from 4PM-6PM. Most locations end up with 0.20″-0.50″ of rain.

Sunday morning is sunny with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30. High, thin clouds move in throughout the afternoon and highs reach into the low 40s.

It won’t be nearly as windy as Saturday, but there will be a breeze that makes it feel chilly.

The week starts dry on Monday with temperatures in the the mid 40s. Showers arrive Tuesday afternoon and it will be breezy. Wednesday also looks to be wet with light, on and off showers. It remains mild near 50º.