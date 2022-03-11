After a beauty of a day yesterday, we’ll repeat the performance this afternoon as highs once again head for the lower 50s under a sunny to partly cloudy sky. The only this to watch for is a bit of black ice this morning, when temps are running below freezing for many towns and cities near and before sunrise. Once that sun gets to work, those icy spots thaw out and temps jump up.

As nice as today is, tomorrow is the opposite as some nasty weather moves in. We’re talking rain, some snow, and gusty winds with dropping temps. Showers start predawn tomorrow and yield to a steady rain by mid morning. That continues until early afternoon before rain starts to change to snow before the precipitation tapers off.

While the Berkshires, Greens, Whites and mountains of Maine get quite a bit of snow, snow totals across eastern and central Mass will be limited. An inch or two across the higher terrain of Worcester county and some slushy coatings across eastern Mass. Watch for slick spots to develop through late afternoon/early evening as temps drop below freezing, earliest to see that will be across the interior.

Winds ramp up tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow night, gusting 40-50mph. Sunday is cold, but bright with highs in the 30s.



The chill doesn’t last long. Next weekend looks solid for sure. 50-60 degree weather and mainly dry Monday – Thursday.